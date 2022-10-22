Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the Jammu and Kashmir government has eased the public living to a great extent.

The Union Territory is yielding positive results in various sectors including Education, Employment, and Medicine in the public sphere as the people here were facing a lot of problems due to the absence of roads.

The dreams of the people, who had lost all hope to get better roads for availing treatment facilities, turned true after the government constructed roads under the PMGSY in 2019 as travel via road or to other towns has turned easier.

With the 427 schemes, 114 settlements, the connectivity through road networks have provided relief to thousands of people. By connecting J-K and PMGSY, the Union Territory is once again included in the top three performing states of the country.

The government's initiatives have remarkably changed the condition of the people at ground levels and not only in the field of education, employment, and social change.

The risk involved with the movement to another village for further education has been reduced to a great extent ever since the improvement of road connectivity as primary and middle schools are established. Not only the road construction but the wires have also been laid and the vehicle service has started in certain areas, which collectively helps in the enrolment of children in better educational institutions in their respective areas and access to higher education.

Earlier, the medical centres in Jammu and Kashmir faced a huge shortage of medical staff, so it was difficult to set up a hospital in each village.

Due to the absence of medical staff and facilities, the sick people had to face additional difficulties in reaching the hospitals as the roads were damaged.

A woman named Masra had informed that the pregnant women were given one-time scholarships because of which the expecting mothers in remote areas of the Union Territory were benefitted with the facilities of maternal and child care.

It has also improved employment as one 40-year old Mohammad Yusuf Gujar said that people can now leave their places to migrate or commute to places with better job opportunities as there is already a shortage of resources for employment in mountainous areas.

"Since employment resources are scarce in mountainous regions, we get to work only two or three months a year. And while the number of government employees here is zero, people mostly lived in poverty," said Mohammad Yusuf Gujar.

Riaz Ahmed (25) said that many youngsters run small cars in the plains or in the cities and then return to their homes, this has significantly improved the economic condition in 60 years, he said.

"With the construction of roads in these areas, a really good period of development has commenced. The government has built roads in some areas of South Kashmir, Tral, Naga Wadi, Bern Parapatri, Shajan, etc.," he added.

Another resident of Tahsin, Abdul Rashid said that the construction of roads in the area has given a good chance to the people to live a better life as they were earlier even deprived of education. (ANI)

