Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jun 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power.

In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government.

"In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, NDA will form governments."

