New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) In a first, 99 youths selected from schools and colleges across India witnessed dignitaries paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Sunday on their birth anniversaries in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Out of them, 30 selected participants spoke about the contributions of national leaders in the development of the country and reiterated the principles and ideals of their lives.

Also Read | Lumpy Virus: Karnataka Govt Releases Rs 2 Crore Compensation to Cattle Owners in State for Livestock Deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Om Birla and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among those who offered floral tributes on the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Shastri.

According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, Birla said the philosophies, ideals and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri transcend time and geographical barriers and will remain relevant forever.

Also Read | Swachh Survekshan 2022 Ranking: 'BJP Has Yet Again Brought Shame to Delhi, Proved Its Incompetence,' Says AAP.

At a time when world was going through World War II and nuclear weapons were a real threat, Mahatma Gandhi gave us freedom through non-violence, said Birla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)