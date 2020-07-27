Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) In a first, more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on a single-day in West Bengal than the number of new cases detected, as per the state Health Department bulletin issued on Monday.

The state reported 2,112 new cases, while 2,166 people were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | 1,033 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Mumbai: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

The total number of cases rose to 60,830 with the detection of the fresh infections, it said.

Further, 39 patients died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,411.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

There are 19,502 active cases in the state at present, it added.

So far, 39,917 people have recovered.

The state's discharge rate improved to 65.62 per cent with the fresh recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 17,005 samples were tested in state for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)