Indore, Sep 27 (PTI) Over 500 inmates, including 30 women, of Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh on Monday took part in 'shradh' rituals to pray for peace of their ancestors' souls, an official said.

This was the first time the 'shradh' ritual was held in the jail premises, with a priest from Ujjain leading it, and the 500 men and 30 women who took part included convicts and undertrials, Central Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar told PTI.

During the rituals, the prisoners looked composed and content, she claimed.

