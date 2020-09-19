New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Alleging political vendetta against the Gandhi family, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said in Lok Sabha if party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are thieves, then why are they not in jail.

Participating in a debate on the taxation bill, Chowdhury said he was fed up with hearing the allegation of "thief-thief (chor-chor)" from the ruling party.

Also Read | India's First CRISPR COVID-19 Test, Developed by Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB, Approved for Use in The Country.

"Chor Chor, kab tak hum yeh sunenge...maa-beta chor hain, agar chor hai toh sadan mein kyun aate hain, agar woh chor hain toh jail mein kyun nahin hain (Thief, thief. Till when we will listen to this. If mother and son are thieves, if they are truly thieves, then how come they come to Parliament, why are they not in jail)," Chowdhury said, attacking the BJP for making allegations against his party leaders.

"You made us thieves of 2G, thieves of Commonwealth, thieves of coal scam," he said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max With 6GB RAM & A14 Bionic Chipset Spotted on AnTuTu Ahead of Launch.

Chowdhury had bitter a exchange with Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday and made remarks which were on Saturday removed from the records by the Speaker.

Justifying his remarks on Saturday, he said he wanted to tell him "aaye balak tuh yeh galti mat kar (Oh boy, please don't make this mistake)".

He was referring to Thakur's criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru.

While Chowdhury was speaking, the treasury benches were in splits and many Congress members were seen leaving the House.

Speaker Om Birla asked Chowdhury to end his speech but the Congress leader didn't heed to his request and continued for the next few minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)