Dehradun, Apr 9 (PTI) Former journalist and independent MLA Umesh Kumar floated a new party in Uttarakhand on Saturday. The party is named Uttarakhand Janata Party.

In the recent polls, Kumar had defeated sitting Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's wife Devyani.

Kunwar Pranav Singh was denied a ticket by the party this time. Soon after launching the party, Kumar said he would continue his fight to rid the state of the problems that have plagued it since its creation.

Kumar earlier ran a private news channel in the state.

People first came to know about him when he allegedly carried out a sting operation on Harish Rawat in which the former chief minister was purportedly seen negotiating a deal with someone to buy the support of Congress MLAs who had rebelled against him in 2016 reducing his government to a minority.

Kumar is a first-time MLA.

