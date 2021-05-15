New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 2,04,32,898, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country's case tally crossed the two-crore mark on May 4.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 31,30,17,193 samples have been tested up to May 14 with 6,93,093 samples being tested on Friday.

