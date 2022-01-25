New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) India has extended an immediate relief assistance of USD 200,000 for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in tsunami-hit Tonga, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

On January 15, 2022, a tsunami hit the Kingdom of Tonga impacting large sections of the country's population and causing significant infrastructural damage.

Also Read | Child Abuse Report 2020: Deaths of Black Children Up in COVID-19 Pandemic.

India extends deep sympathy to the government and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga for the damage and destruction caused by this unprecedented disaster, the MEA said in a statement.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Tonga, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of USD 200,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Kingdom of Tonga," the MEA said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,815 New COVID-19 Cases, Ten Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

India has firmly stood by Tonga during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as during Cyclone Gita in 2018.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)