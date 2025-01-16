Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 16 (ANI): Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday expressed happiness over the successful docking of two satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project. He said that docking will be required for every future space mission and India appears to have become a master in this technology since it was achieved gradually.

"My reaction is happiness. It is something we all have been dreaming of for years. It is something that has been achieved by only three nations- China, the US and Russia- and now we are the fourth nation to do this. It was a pre-requirement for future missions of ISRO, particularly the Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan missions, which are being planned for 2028 or so. In every future mission, we will need to do docking for outer space missions. We have to perfect it. We have to be a master of the technology. It appears that we have become one since we achieved it gradually," Narayanan told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning extended his wishes as ISRO achieved a historic feat by successfully concluding the docking process of two satellites. He said that the success of the SpaDeX project was a stepping stone for future space missions.

ISRO on Thursday morning announced that the much-awaited satellite docking has been concluded, with India becoming the fourth country to do the same. "India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India," ISRO posted on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this paves the way for the smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4.

Highlighting that India has become the fourth country to undertake such a mission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it was a proud moment for the country.

Meanwhile, Former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai said that the success of the docking process as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project will help to undertake the Chandrayaan-4 mission.

Congratulating the team at ISRO, Annadurai said that the success of the docking process will also help when the space station comes as part of the Indian space program. It will help with the removal of debris as well, he added.

V Narayanan, Secretary of the Department of Space (DOS), Chairman Space Commission and Chairman of ISRO, also congratulated the team. Meanwhile, ISRO informed that control of two satellites as a single object post-docking has been successful.

SpaDeX docking process completed manoeuvring from 15 meters to 3 metres hold point with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. (ANI)

