New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held productive talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan that focussed on deepening India-Armenia ties in areas of trade, connectivity, education and culture.

The Armenian foreign minister is currently on a visit to India.

"The two ministers held productive discussions where they reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a late-night statement.

The two ministers also agreed to explore cooperation in digital technologies, and pharmaceuticals.

"The discussions also focused on multilateral cooperation at the UN and other fora. The ministers also exchanged views on regional and global matters of shared interest," the MEA said.

An MoU between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia was inked following the talks.

Another pact between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Armenia's Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise was also firmed up on cooperation in the field of medical products regulation.

The Armenian foreign minister also delivered a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs on "Armenia-India in a Changing World: Strengthening Ties, Securing Futures Relations in the Changing World".

