New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Amid China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, India and Australia have underlined their commitment to an inclusive and prosperous region in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic and political coercion.

The two countries also expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and underlined the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. They stressed that the contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, international law and respect for states' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Urges Washington To Quit Escalating Tensions in Order To Normalize Ties With Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison made the assertion during their virtual summit on Monday, according to a joint statement which was put out by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

At the virtual summit with Modi, Morrison had said that Russia must be held accountable for the loss of lives in Ukraine and care must be taken to ensure that such "terrible events" never occur in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Congress Slams Narendra Modi Govt for Hike in Petrol, Diesel Rates Days After Assembly Election Results.

According to the joint statement, the two leaders recognised that terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in the region, and strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as well as the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism.

They reiterated the urgent need for all countries to take immediate, "sustained, verifiable and irreversible" action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, the statement said.

The leaders also agreed to continue to share information and coordinate on counter-terrorism efforts bilaterally, in Quad consultations and in multilateral fora.

The joint statement noted the two leaders expressed their serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Modi and Morrison reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, it said.

They emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue and its broader implications for the Indo-Pacific, it added.

The joint statement mentioned that at the summit, the two leaders also expressed their shared commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific supported by a robust regional architecture with the ASEAN at its centre.

They reaffirmed their commitment to an inclusive and prosperous region in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic and political coercion, the statement said.

Modi and Morrison also underlined the importance of being able to exercise rights and freedoms in all seas and oceans of the Indo-Pacific region, consistent with international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation and overflight.

They emphasised that resolution of disputes should be carried out through peaceful means in accordance with international law without threat or use of force or any attempt to unilaterally change status quo and that countries should exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities that could complicate or escalate disputes affecting peace and stability.

Several countries in the region have maritime disputes with China in the East and South China Sea while India has been concerned over Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the region.

Modi and Morrison also underscored their commitment to cooperation between India, Australia, Japan and the United States in advancing the Quad's positive and ambitious agenda to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the briefing by Morrison on the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership and the leaders recognised Australia's commitment to not develop nuclear weapons and to uphold the highest standards of non-proliferation, the statement noted.

Modi and Morrison also welcomed the considerable progress made in the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations and expressed satisfaction on the large degree of convergence on many of the elements which are close to finalisation, the joint statement said.

They re-committed to concluding an interim CECA at the earliest and work towards an ambitious, full CECA by the end of the year to enhance trade and investment ties and deepen the CSP, it said.

Modi and Morrison reiterated their firm commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and also reaffirmed calls on those in positions of power across Afghanistan to adhere to counter terrorism commitments and human rights, in accordance with UNSC resolution 2593.

The leaders agreed that a broad based and inclusive government is necessary for long term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Australian Foreign minister Marise Payne said this week's leaders meeting with Morrison and Modi reinforces the strong bilateral relationship.

Responding to her tweet, Jaishankar said, "Join you in recognizing a successful Annual Summit @MarisePayne. In 2014, PM @narendramodi said that Australia will not be at periphery of India's vision but at the centre of its thought. We are living up to that promise."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)