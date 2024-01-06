New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said leaders of INDIA parties would take a decision within 10-15 days on allocation of posts in the opposition bloc, remarks that come amid speculation that the alliance could pick a convener ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference, he also said that all other matters including seat-sharing of the INDIA bloc would be resolved soon, with party sources indicating that this is likely to be concluded by the month-end.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Hospital Declares Man Dead in AC Blast, Prompting Wife’s Suicide, Now Says He is Alive.

Kharge said the Congress is working on all the 545 Lok Sabha constiutencies and has appointed observers for all the seats, but which party will contest which seat and how many will be decided soon after consultations with all constituents of the opposition alliance.

Asked on how many seats the party would contest, he said, "We have already finalised parliamentary observers for all the constituencies... We will go and assess in each Parliamentary constituency."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Three Killed, One Injured After Pick-Up Truck Falls Into River in Reasi.

"Ultimately, when INDIA alliance is there and negotiations are held in each state, the exact number will come out. But, we are trying to put in our efforts everywhere," he said.

The parliamentary observers will also step in if there is disagreement among the partners over selection of a candidate.

On who will be the convener of the alliance, Kharge said, "it is like asking 'kaun banega crorepati'."

"When we hold our meeting, we will decide in 10-15 days who will hold which post," he asserted, while noting that all are working unitedly for solutions to issues.

On seat-sharing talks, he said the Congress has already constituted a committee and its members are working, whose convener is Mukul Wasnik and Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are members.

"Already our people are (doing that)... They are doing their best and we had one meeting already at my residence. They are meeting every two days, on alternate days, to finalise what is to be done and where we have to demand seats. They are doing the formalities," Kharge said.

"Our team is first holding preliminary meetings with our people, including PCC chiefs and CLP leaders, then they will speak to leaders of other states. Whatever comes out from such talks, then the it will be decided on what they (other parties) want and what we want and it will be decided then," he said.

On whether the fight for justice will continue till it is achieved, Kharge said, "You can get justice done in this election itself by voting them out of power in 2024 elections."

He said coalition partners of INDIA bloc have decided to hold joint rallies and meetings and we will decide soon on the places where to hold these meetings.

When asked about seat-sharing talks, sources said that they will be held keeping in mind that it is for a national election and the final decision will be taken at the central level by the party president in consultation with other senior leaders. PTI SKC/ASK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)