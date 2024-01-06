Jammu, January 6: Three persons were killed while another was injured in a road accident in J&K’s Reasi district on Saturday. The police said the incident took place after a pick-up truck went out of the driver’s control at Zero Morh Gotta in Reasi district and fell into a river. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Two Dead, 13 Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road and Falls Into Gorge in Reasi (See Pics)

“Three persons were killed while another was injured in the accident”, police said. The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmad (27) from Mahore, his wife Sayra Akhter (26) and their three-month-old baby.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).