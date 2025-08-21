New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination on Thursday in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and several other leaders of the alliance were also present.

Earlier, Reddy expressed hope of receiving support across party lines, framing the election as a contest of ideology rather than numbers.

"Numbers matter continues...Of course, I am hopeful. Since I don't belong to any political party, I believe everyone would support me...I made it very clear yesterday. It is the battle of ideology," Reddy told reporters before leaving to file his nomination papers.

"The program is simple, I am going to the Returning Officer to submit my nomination paper," he added.

The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day.

The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The VP is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament. The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

