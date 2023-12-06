New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Members of the INDIA block have decided to highlight issues of the people in the remaining part of the winter session of Parliament "to make the government accountable" and said a date of meeting of leaders of the grouping will be fixed soon in consultation with leaders of other parties.

A Parliamentary strategy meeting of like-minded parties of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders was held at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Leaders of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) were not present.

"A Parliamentary strategy meeting of like-minded parties of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders was held at 10, Rajaji Marg. We will take up the issues of the people in the Parliament, in the remaining part of this session to make the government accountable. A date for meeting of INDIA parties will soon be fixed, in consultation with the leaders of all parties. Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!" Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said after the meeting that many issues of Parliament were discussed.

"There was a meeting of Rajya Sabha floor leaders of INDIA Alliance...Many issues of Parliament were discussed. There was a discussion about the upcoming Bills, the government's behaviour and many other things also. Apart from that, it was also decided that very soon there would be a meeting of INDIA alliance leaders and will announce the date of the meeting in a day or two...They (TMC, Shiv Sena-UBT) had conveyed earlier that they would not be able to attend the meeting today. Around 17-18 parties were present today," he said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party's NK Premachandran said it was regular meeting of the floor leaders of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

"We have discussed about the floor coordination regarding the ensuing session...There was no difference of opinion among any of the partners, all these opposition parties are united. I think the two parties have not attended TMC and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction). That thing will also be resolved and immediately other activities will start," he said.

IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer said they discussed strengthening INDIA alliance.

"We were mainly discussing next week's bills, very important bills and the strategy to be adopted. With regard to the strengthening of the INDIA alliance that also was discussed..."

Representatives from 17 parties attended the meeting.

Lok Sabha members present included Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Gaurav Gogoi, Suresh Kodukkunnil (Congress), ST Hassan (Samajwadi Party), TR Baalu (DMK), Hasnain Masoodi (National Conference), ET Mohd Basheer (IUML), NK Premachandran (RSP), Thirumaavalavan Thol (VCK), Rajiv Ranjan Singh JD(U) and D Ravikumar from (VCK).

Rajya Sabha MPs present included Jairam Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, KC Venugopal, Syed Naseer Hussain and Rajani Ashokrao Patil (all from Congress), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Elamaram Kareem (CPIM), Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD), Ramgopal Yadav (SP), Vandana Chavan (NCP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Abdul Wahab (IUML), Vaiko (MDMK), Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), Jose K Mani Kerala Congress (M), Mahua Maji (JMM), and Javed Ali Khan from SP.

The winter session will conclude on December 22. (ANI)

