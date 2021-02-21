Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21 (ANI): Asserting that the disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh has been 'completed' after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress for 'doubting' the bravery and valor of Indian soldiers.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) convention here, Singh said, "After nine rounds of dialogue at military and diplomatic levels, a part has been resolved but Congress tries to malign our image, saying we ceded land. I want to assure you that no one can occupy an inch of India's land till I am alive."

"After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately, Congress is doubting the Indian army's bravery and courage. I want to ask isn't Congress party insulting to the soldiers who did the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley," he added.

20 Indian soldiers had laid their lives and unspecified numbers of Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in June last year. India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), following aggressive border skirmishes by the Chinese army.

Defence Minister said that the country will not allow any "unilateral action" on its border and "will pay any cost to thwart such attempts

"We have never compromised with India's Unity, Territorial Integrity and Sovereignty and we will never do the same. We will never let India and Indians to down their head," he added.

Further attacking the Congress and its alliance partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Singh recalled that Congress launched a campaign for the purchase of Rafale planes across the country and said, "Chowkidar chor hai". He said, "CAG and the Supreme Court dismiss these allegations. A total of 17 Rafale have come to India and the rest would be in the country in a year's time, Congress and DMK have created controversy regarding its purchase."

"The DMK and Congress are strange bedfellows. They are marrying each other but they don't have any chemistry. If you talk to DMK people, they consider Congress as 'Party of Burden'. The only common thread between both the parties is their love of appeasement," he added.

Appealing Tamil Nadu citizens to vote for BJP, Singh said that only Lotus (BJP symbol) and Leaves (AIADMK symbol) can bring prosperity to the state.

"Today's State BJYM Convention indicates the people's mood in Tamil Nadu. The success of BJP's 'Vittrivel Yatra' has shaken DMK and Congress in Tamil Nadu. Only the combination of 'Lotus' and 'Two Leaves' can bring development and prosperity to this great land," he added. (ANI)

