New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India on Tuesday conducted over 5 lakh COVID tests for the second successive day, taking the total count of samples tested for the virus to 1.73 crores, the Ministry of and Family Welfare said.

As per the Ministry, the test per million has improved to 12,562. Apart from this, as many as 668 tests were conducted in RT PCR-based testing labs, 537 tests in TrueNat-based testing labs and 105 tests in CBNAAT based testing labs across the country.

"This is the outcome of the combined and focused efforts of Union and State/Union Territory Governments on aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. On July 26, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on July 27, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested," it said.

Pointing about the total number of tests across the country, the Ministry further said, "The graded and evolving response resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing network in the country, and the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crores."

The testing capacity of India has received another boost with the induction of three high throughput testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, and Kolkata that were inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister on Monday.

The testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1,310 labs in the country; 905 labs in the government sector and 405 private labs, according to the Ministry. (ANI)

