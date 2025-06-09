New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India's rapid transformation across sectors, driven by the NDA Government's focus on good governance and inclusive growth.

PM Modi credited the progress to the collective participation of 140 crore Indians and emphasised India's rise as the fastest-growing major economy and a global leader in climate action and digital innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised the NDA Government's clear focus on good governance and transformation.

"A clear focus on good governance and transformation! Powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors. Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the NDA Government has delivered speed, scale and sensitivity pathbreaking changes. From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all-around progress," PM said on X.

PM Modi said India is the fastest-growing major economy and a key player in global climate action and digital innovation.

The post added, "India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation. We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat!."

Recently, the Union government released an e-book highlighting its achievements across various sectors over the last 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The book said that these 11 years have been dedicated to bringing about development that is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable.

"The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment to creating equity and opportunity for all citizens," it added."PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve," it reads.

The book said that since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve to keep 'India First' in every policy formulation and action. It added that the resolve is evident in the government's handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on.

Earlier, it was reported that in a matter of just less than three years, India has taken another stride, pipping Japan to become the fourth-largest economic powerhouse. In September 2022, India had surpassed the UK to become the fifth-largest economy.

Addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. This is a proud moment for the country and India's position would strengthen further in the coming years, on the back of prospects of higher economic growth.

Citing data from the International Monetary Fund, the CEO of India's apex think tank stated that India's economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark." We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy, and this is not my data; this is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan. It's only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to, you know, what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2.0-2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy," said BVR Subrahmanyam.

According to the IMF's April edition of the World Economic Outlook report, India's nominal GDP for fiscal 2026 is expected to reach around USD 4.187 trillion. This is marginally more than Japan's likely GDP, which is estimated at USD 4.186 billion.

The international financial institution projects that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years. India's economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional peers, the April 2025 edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook had said.

India is among the fastest-growing major economies and is projected to remain so over the next few years, as many global agencies have anticipated. Even as India has overtaken Japan in terms of the size of the economy, the per capita income in India remains very low. (ANI)

