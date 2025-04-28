Rafale Marine fighter jet taxis on the flight deck of France's Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating in the Mediterranean Sea (Image/Reuters)

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Defence officials have confirmed that a defence deal worth Rs 63,000 crore to secure 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft will be signed today (April 28), with the French Ambassador to India representing France's side and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to represent the Indian side. The Defence Ministers of both countries are also expected to attend the signing remotely.

According to sources, the signing is expected to be held outside the Defence Ministry headquarters at South Block.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: Know How To Download Scorecard of Punjab Board Class 10th at pseb.ac.in When Released.

Earlier, the French Defence Minister was scheduled to attend the signing in person but had to cancel his visit due to personal reasons.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had cleared the deal earlier this month.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The country's carriers urgently require new combat fighter jets for deployment, as the existing fleet of MiG-29 K fighters has reportedly underperformed due to maintenance-related issues. The Rafale combat aircraft is expected to be deployed on board INS Vikrant, which is currently in service.

The Rafale M jets will be customised to meet Indian requirements and will be integrated into the aircraft carrier. These carrier-borne fighters are being acquired as a stopgap solution until the development of an indigenous carrier-borne fighter jet is completed.

The government-to-government contract includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets, along with a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

The Rafale M jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing MiG-29K fleet.

The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016. These aircraft are based at Ambala and Hasimara.

The new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)