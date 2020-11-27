New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) India is leading the world on climate action and has practically achieved its pre-2020 climate targets, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday while launching the 'India Climate Change Knowledge Portal' here.

Launching the portal virtually, the minister said it would be a single-point information resource for various climate initiatives.

"Happy to inform that India has practically achieved its Pre-2020 #ClimateAction targets. Although India is not responsible for historical emissions, India, under the dynamic leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, is leading the world on #ClimateAction," Javadekar tweeted.

Speaking about the portal after the launch event, he tweeted, "It will be a single-point information resource that provides information on the different climate initiatives taken by various Line Ministries enabling users to access updated status on these initiatives."

Expressing happiness over the web portal's launch, Javadekar said it is a comprehensive portal which has captured sector-wise adaptation and mitigation actions being taken by the various line ministries in one place, including updated information on their implementation.

"The main thought behind developing this knowledge portal is to disseminate knowledge among citizens about all the major steps the government is taking at both national and international levels to address climate change issues," the minister said.

The eight major components included in the knowledge portal are — India's climate profile, national policy framework, India's nationally determined goals (NDCs), adaptation actions, mitigation actions, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, international climate negotiations, and reports and publications.

