New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country is proud of the heroes who are dedicated to protecting it and who drove away the enemy from the arduous hills of Kargil.

On the 21st anniversary of the country's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, Shah said the "Kargil Vijay Diwas" is a symbol of India's self-respect, amazing valour and steadfast leadership.

Also Read | "Whenever You Feel Like Taking Off Your Masks, Think of Frontline Soldiers', Says PM Narendra Modi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

"I bow to the bravehearts, who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the difficult hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India who are dedicated to protecting the motherland," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory over Pakistan after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Also Read | Nithiin-Shalini's Mehendi Ceremony Pics Are Out and They Are Simply Stunning!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)