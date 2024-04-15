Deeg (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): Underscoring the "progress in poverty alleviation and border security" under the BJP-led central government since 2014, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Sunday that the nation's prestige has increased.

Sharma said this in a public rally held in support of the BJP's Bharatpur Lok Sabha candidate Ramswaroop Koli in the Deeg district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

"Before 2014, what was the situation in the country? And now, after 2014, with the arrival of Modi ji, there has been progress in poverty alleviation, and border security, and the nation's prestige abroad has increased. How has poverty alleviation happened in this country? Whether it's the Ujjwala scheme or providing dignity to mothers and sisters by giving toilets, the work has been done. There used to be corruption; terrorists used to come and do anything and leave. Do they come now? The reason is that there is no courage left in them now," Sharma said.

He commended the government's unwavering stance against corruption, stating that Prime Minister Modi's commitment to rooting out corruption has instilled fear among wrongdoers.

"Prime Minister Modi ji said he won't allow corruption, and he will expose those who are (corrupt). And the opposition alliance says they want to save the corrupt. What should be saved? The opposition says the ED (Enforcement Directorate) scares them. Those who have committed corruption will be scared from ED," Sharma said.

The Chief Minister also lauded the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the timely distribution of vaccines, and the bolstering of support for farmers through initiatives like the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and inclusion in welfare schemes.

Furthermore, Sharma outlined several developmental projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure and agricultural productivity in the region.

"We have fulfilled every promise we made. We have also increased the honorarium for women. We have raised the salaries of elected representatives and ASHA workers. With the ERCP scheme, we brought water to farmers. 2.8 lakh hectares of land will be irrigated. We have expanded this scheme further. The Yamuna project will provide relief to Shekhawati, and the Devas project will benefit Udaipur and its surrounding areas. We will start the ERCP and inaugurate it ourselves. We have formed a committee for OBC reservations, which is currently providing its report. In the first cabinet meeting, it was proposed to link tourism with the memorials of Girirajji Maharaj and Maharaja Surajmal in Bharatpur district," Sharma said.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

