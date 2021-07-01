New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): As many 48,786 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since four consecutive days, said the ministry, adding that this is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and Union Territories.

With 61,588 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day. The cumulative active cases now stand at 5,23,257.

"The weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.64 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.54 per cent," the ministry said.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,21,450 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has conducted 41,20,21,494 tests so far.

Around 33.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

