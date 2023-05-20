New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) India on Saturday recorded a single-day rise of 782 COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 8,675, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.49 crore (4,49,85,705). The death toll increased to 5,31,824 with six deaths, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,45,206. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

