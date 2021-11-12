New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) India and Luxembourg on Friday held extensive talks to further expand ties in areas of trade, finance, innovation, start-ups, manufacturing, automotive and renewable energy.

The first-ever bilateral foreign office consultations in Luxembourg also saw both sides acknowledging the importance of the EU-India strategic partnership.

Also Read | .

The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides reviewed the developments in India-Luxembourg relations following the recent virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries.

"The co-chairs held wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and on ways to further expand economic links and deepen cooperation in areas of finance, steel, space, ICT, innovation, start-ups, manufacturing, automotive, sustainable development, renewable energy, and the fight against climate change," the MEA said.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

The two sides also noted with satisfaction that the investment proposal from Luxembourg's B-Medical Systems could be operationalised within one year of their announcement.

The MEA said both sides acknowledged the importance of the EU-India strategic partnership.

"They appreciated the strong momentum in India-EU relations in recent years, particularly after the India-EU Leaders' Summit at Porto in May 2021, which saw the launch of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership and the announcement of the resumption of the trade," it said.

The MEA said the resumption of the EU-India human rights dialogue in April which nurtured a constructive engagement between both sides, was welcomed during the discussions.

It said both co-chairs looked forward to working together in the UN Human Rights Council during their coterminous mandates of 2022-24. "Both Co-Chairs reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing consultation and cooperation in regional and multilateral fora on matters of mutual and global interest, in particular the UN General Assembly, the UN Human Rights Council and the World Trade Organization," the MEA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)