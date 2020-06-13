Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | India on Its Way to Win a 'wrong Race': Rahul Gandhi

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 09:03 AM IST
India News | India on Its Way to Win a 'wrong Race': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre over the surge in the cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

On Twitter, Gandhi, referring to the country having the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia, stated, 'India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence.'

At present, India has been placed at the fourth position among all countries in terms of the number of coronavirus cases.

The Congress leader remarks came on a day when for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in 24 hours taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

