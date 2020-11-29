New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India reported 41,810 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 93,92,920, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The country reported more recoveries than new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases reached 4,53,956 while the total recoveries climbed to 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in a single day. With 496 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,36,696.

Today is the 22nd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 13,95,03,803 samples have been tested up to November 28, of these 12,83,449 samples tested yesterday.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the present contribution of Active Caseload to India's total positive cases is 4.87 per cent. (ANI)

