New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) India has sent a consignment of medical supplies to Bangladesh to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

The Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Savitri is carrying the supplies to Bangladesh and it is expected to reach the country on Thursday.

"INS Savitri departed Visakhapatnam on August 30 and is en route to Chittagong to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the ongoing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"The ship will arrive on September 2 carrying two 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP), one each for Bangladesh Navy and Dhaka Medical College," he said.

