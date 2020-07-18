New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) India on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the killing of three innocent civilians including a child in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry said.

It said India strongly condemned the Pakistani action that took place on Friday night.

Also Read | Delhi Riots and Linked Anti-CAA Protest Cases Need Effective Prosecution, Says L-G's Office: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

The deceased persons belonged to a single family, the MEA said, adding a child was injured in the unprovoked firing.

"India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This year alone, 21 Indians have been killed and 94 injured in over 2711 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces," the MEA said.

Also Read | India Summons Top Pakistani Envoy Over Ceasefire Violation in Jammu & Kashmir That Killed 3 Civilians.

"India also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistani forces," it said in a statement.

The MEA said Pakistan was called upon to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)