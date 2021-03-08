New Delhi, March 8: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday expressed confidence that India will become self-reliant or Aatmanirbhar in silk production in the next two years.

The Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development said the government aims to provide employment to over one crore people exclusively in the silk segment through the Krishi Vigyan Kendra programme according to a statement.

She said that India's raw silk production increased by 35 per cent in the last six years.The Minister said that more than 90 lakh people have got employment in raw silk production. Liberal Policies on Geospatial Data Part of 'Aatmanirbhar' Bharat Vision, Says PM Narendra Modi.

She made the statement while addressing a programme to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Textiles Ministry and the Agriculture Ministry.

On the eve of International Women's Day, the minister also distributed Buniyaad Reeling Machines to women silk reelers with an aim to eradicate unhygienic and obsolete thigh reeling practice.

The Minister informed that 8000 women thigh reelers were identified for providing Buniyaad machines and 5000 women have already been supported under Silk Samagra Phase I. She said that for the remaining 3000 thigh reelers, fund provision has been made in order to eradicate Unhygienic and Obsolete Thigh Reeling Practice from the country.

The Central Silk Board (CSB) under the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a convergence model for the implementation of Agro-forestry in the silk sector under the ongoing Sub-Mission on Agroforestry (SMAF) Scheme, in the presence of Irani and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala.

The minister further stated that the MoU will increase the agricultural income from 20 to 30 per cent.

Referring to the PPE (Personal protective equipment) kits, in which India has become the second-largest producer in the world, she said that India has the capability of creating history in Agro-Technical Textiles also. She said farmers income has almost increased to 60 per cent by adopting Agro Technical Textile.

The Minister observed that consumption of agriculture-based technical textile will increase by involving Krishi Vigyan Kendra in creating awareness about Agro-tech and Technical textiles. She said this will lead the way for the creation of new products.

