New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) India has urged Australia to investigate incidents of vandalisation of two temples near Melbourne and take action against the perpetrators, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the matter has been taken up with the Australian government both in Canberra and New Delhi.

"Recently a couple of temples have been vandalised in Australia. We condemned these incidents. Both are near Melbourne. We strongly condemned these actions," Bagchi said.

"These actions have also been publicly condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders and religious associations there," he said, replying to a question at his weekly media briefing.

Bagchi said the Indian consulate general in Melbourne has taken up the matter with local police.

"We have requested expeditious investigation, action against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents in future. The matter has also been taken up with the Australian government both in Canberra and in New Delhi," he said.

