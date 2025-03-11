Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 11 (PTI) India became a vaccine superpower with Covaxin's development and now produces 60 per cent of the world's vaccines, said Prof Balram Bhargava, former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the agency that led the country's Covid-19 response.

The Padma Shri awardee delivered a keynote address at BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) on Tuesday on the theme 'Accelerate Action' as part of RGCB's Women's Day celebration.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Ugly Fight Breaks Out in Madhya Pradesh After Man Catches Wife With Neighbour; 2 Men Attack Each Other With Sharp Objects During Confrontation.

"Sixty per cent of the world's vaccines are now manufactured in Pune and supplied globally. In 2021, we exported vaccines to more than 100 countries, underscoring our potential in vaccine research and development," Bhargava said in an RGCB press release.

Vaccine development—from funding to preclinical studies, clinical trials, laboratory research, and physiological studies—has been implemented seamlessly with government support. A National Task Force comprising 40 scientists from various research domains was formed to act swiftly in times of crisis, he noted.

Also Read | Did Young Girl in Deoria Die of Heart Attack After Virat Kohli's Wicket in Champions Trophy Final? Father Dismisses Links Between Indian Batsman's Dismissal and Her Death.

During the Omicron wave, India had one of the lowest death rates compared to countries like Russia, the UK and the USA, as over 95 per cent of the population was vaccinated. This demonstrates how effectively the government, along with the healthcare system, managed the crisis, he said.

Dr Sharmila Bapat, Director of BRIC-National Centre for Cell Science, Pune, and a pioneer in cancer stem cell research, encouraged women to pursue careers in scientific research.

She also highlighted the availability of numerous schemes designed to support women researchers.

RGCB Director Prof Chandrabhas Narayana emphasised the significant role played by women faculty and research students at RGCB.

"One of our faculty members is currently leading the Indian delegation working on cervical cancer eradication. Many of our women students are now pursuing postdoctoral research at prestigious institutions abroad," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)