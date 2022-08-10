New Delhi, August 10: On the occasion of World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed those working on protecting the majestic lions.

"On #WorldLionDay, I applaud all those who are working on protecting the majestic lions. India will always be a vibrant home for the grand Asiatic Lion," he said in a tweet. International Tiger Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Conservationists Working To Protect Tigers.

World Lion Day is observed globally on August 10. The day aims to spread awareness about lions and stress the urgent need to strive toward their conservation.

