New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Operation Sindoor' has sent a clear message that New Delhi won't tolerate nuclear blackmail and will respond to cross-border terrorism on its "own terms", treating terror sponsors and masterminds alike.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday during a special discussion on India's "strong, successful, and decisive" Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where innocent civilians were killed in the name of religion by Pakistan-backed terrorists, PM Modi said Operation Sindoor is ongoing and any "reckless" move by Islamabad will be met with a "firm response."

Addressing the House, the Prime Minister recalled his interaction with the media fraternity at the beginning of the session, stating that he had appealed to all Members of Parliament by describing the session as a 'Vijay Utsav', a celebration of India's victories and a tribute to India's glory.

He said during Operation Sindoor, the synergy of the Navy, Army and Air Force shook Pakistan to its core.

Highlighting that 'Vijay Utsav' referred to the complete obliteration of terrorist headquarters, Modi remarked that Vijay Utsav represents the "fulfilment of the solemn vow taken with sindoor -- a tribute to national devotion and sacrifice."

"Vijay Utsav is a testament to the valour and strength of India's armed forces," he emphasised, further stating that Vijay Utsav celebrates the unity, willpower, and collective triumph of 140 crore Indians.

Affirming that he has stood in the House with the spirit of victory to present India's perspective, the Prime Minister stated that for those who fail to see India's viewpoint, he has stood to hold up a mirror. He remarked that he has come to join his voice with the emotions of 140 crore citizens. Modi emphasized that the resonance of these collective sentiments has been heard in the House, and he has risen to add his voice to that resounding spirit.

Expressing gratitude to the people of India for their unwavering support and blessings during Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister stated that he remains indebted to the nation. He acknowledged the citizens' collective resolve and conveyed appreciation for their role in the operation's success.

The Prime Minister condemned the heinous incident that occurred in Pahalgam on April 22, where terrorists brutally shot innocent people after asking their religion -- calling it the height of cruelty. He remarked that this was a calculated attempt to plunge India into the flames of violence and incite communal unrest. He thanked the people of India for defeating this conspiracy with unity and resilience.

Modi recalled that after April 22, he issued a public statement, in English as well, to make India's stance clear to the world. He declared it is India's firm resolve to crush terrorism, emphasizing that even the masterminds will face punishment greater than imagination. The Prime Minister noted that he was on a foreign tour on April 22 but returned immediately to convene a high-level meeting. He stated that clear instructions were issued during the meeting to deliver a decisive response to terrorism, reiterating that this is a national commitment.

Affirming complete confidence in the capabilities, strength, and courage of India's armed forces, Modi stated that the military was given full operational freedom to decide the timing, location, and mode of response. The Prime Minister emphasised that these directives were clearly conveyed during the high-level meeting, and some aspects may have been reported in the media. He remarked with pride that the punishment delivered to the terrorists was so impactful that even their masterminds continue to lose sleep over it.

The Prime Minister stated that he wished to present India's response and the success of its armed forces before the nation through the House. He remarked that following the Pahalgam attack, the Pakistani military had anticipated a major Indian response, prompting them to issue nuclear threats. Outlining the first dimension, he said that as scheduled, India executed its operation on the intervening night of 6th & 7th May, rendering Pakistan unable to react. Modi emphasised that the Indian armed forces avenged the April 22 attack by achieving their targeted objectives in just 22 minutes.

Presenting the second dimension of India's strategic response, Modi remarked that although India has fought multiple wars with Pakistan in the past, this was the first time a strategy was executed that reached locations previously untouched. He highlighted that terrorist hideouts across Pakistan were decisively targeted, including areas no one imagined India could reach. He specifically mentioned Bahawalpur and Muridke, stating that these bases were razed to the ground, affirming that India's armed forces had successfully destroyed terrorist bases.

Modi emphasised the third dimension--that Pakistan's nuclear threats were proven hollow, and India has demonstrated that nuclear blackmailing will no longer be tolerated, nor will India ever bow before it.

Outlining the fourth dimension of India's strategic response under Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister stated that India demonstrated its advanced technological capabilities by delivering precise strikes deep within Pakistani territory, resulting in significant damage to Pakistan's air base assets--many of which, he added, remain in critical condition. He remarked that "we are now in an era of technology-driven warfare, and Operation Sindoor proved India's mastery in this domain."

Emphasising the fifth dimension, the Prime Minister stated that for the first time, the world has witnessed the strength of an Atmanirbhar Bharat during Operation Sindoor. He highlighted the effectiveness of Made-in-India drones and missiles, which exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan's weapons systems.

Highlighting a significant achievement in India's defence structure--referring to his announcement of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)--the Prime Minister remarked that Operation Sindoor witnessed a joint action by the Navy, Army, and Air Force, and the synergy between these forces rattled Pakistan comprehensively.

Modi stated that while terrorist incidents had occurred in India earlier as well, the masterminds were previously undisturbed and continued planning future attacks with impunity. He emphasised that the situation has now changed. Today, after every strike, the masterminds lose sleep--knowing that India will strike back and eliminate threats with precision. The Prime Minister asserted that India has established a "new normal."

He elaborated that those sitting in comfort and planning attacks will now tremble with fear. "India is no longer going to bear pain in silence. India will enter and strike. And it will strike decisively." PM Modi added, "Earlier, they used to create terror, now they live in terror."

The Prime Minister mentioned that after the success of Operation Sindoor, many powerful nations reached out to India. They were surprised by the pace, precision, and effectiveness of the operation. He stated that many asked, "How did you do it?" and "Why didn't Pakistan retaliate?" Modi emphasised that it was because the world now knows that this is a new India, which gives a befitting reply to terrorism.

He stressed that some countries had, in the past, overlooked the pain inflicted on India due to their geopolitical interests. But today, those countries have changed their approach. "Today, we are seeing statements from all over the world that support India's fight against terrorism," he said, "because they know India has the resolve, capability, and leadership to crush terror networks."

Modi concluded his address by stating, "Terrorism is a war against humanity. Every Indian stands united against it. The success of Operation Sindoor is not just a military triumph--it is a symbol of India's will, unity, and unwavering patriotism." (ANI)

