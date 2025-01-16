New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) India has been ranked the second after the US among the world's most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills including in the key areas of Artificial Intelligence, digital and green sectors, according to the QS World Future Skills Index 2025.

The first Future Skills Index was released Thursday by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which is known for its coveted university rankings.

The index has evaluated how well countries are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the international job market by measuring four main points -- Skills Fit, Academic Readiness, Future of Work, and Economic Transformation.

"In this new index, India places 25th overall when all four indicators are combined, and is recognised a future skills contender. Additionally, India excels in the Future of Work indicator, securing the world's second-highest score (99.1), trailing the US by less than a point as the overall leader in the index," QS said in a statement.

India, alongside Mexico, is identified as "most ready to recruit into digital roles".

However, the report also highlights critical areas for improvement within India's higher education system, industry collaboration, and employment markets.

Despite the strong performance of Indian universities in QS rankings, the report notes significant opportunities to better equip graduates with the digital, AI, and green skills that employers increasingly demand.

"India's outstanding GDP growth in recent years, developing economy, youth population and start-up culture, are all putting the country on the world stage and on a strengthened footpath to success," said Matteo Quacquarelli, QS Vice President Strategy and Analytics.

"While other nations are dealing with demographic problems around ageing societies, India's current population offer multiple unique opportunities for further development," he added.

India scored low on the Future-Oriented Innovation and Sustainability metric, indicating limited progress in developing forward-looking solutions and implementing sustainable practices.

"India's remarkable performance in the QS World Future Skills Index underscores the nation's growing capability to equip its workforce with future-ready skills. The country's dynamic start-up culture, coupled with its youthful population, positions it uniquely to lead in digital, AI, and green sectors," said Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director – AMESA.

"However, unlocking India's full potential requires deeper integration between higher education and industry, fostering innovation, and expanding access to tertiary education across diverse regions," he added.

