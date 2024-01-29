New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): As Indian airports are getting a touch of modern architecture, simultaneously they are giving opportunities to budding artists to showcase their talent by portraying Indian art, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia while sharing a video clip over 'X' on Monday.

"In our airports now across the country, we are trying to give it a modern bent of architecture. For example, our airport in Ayodhya has been built in the form of the Ram Mandir. Inside the airport, Lord Ram's path and his journey have been exhibited across multiple art forms... Similarly in Tiruchirappalli, the Ranganatha Swamy Temple has been depicted there. This gives a platform to budding artists to be able to showcase their talent," Scindia says in the video clip.

Also Read | Germany: KaDeWe Department Store Group Files for Bankruptcy.

Earlier Scindia has informed that the under-construction new terminal of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport will be ready by January 31 or the first week of February.

The Union Minister stated this after inspecting the under-construction airport terminal in Gwalior on January 24.

Also Read | Land for Job Scam Case: ED Questions RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for Nine Hours; Daughter Misa Bharti Says 'PM Narendra Modi Is Scared' (Watch Video).

"This is a historic moment for Gwalior. Not only on the map of India but Gwalior is ready to rise on a global level. This airport terminal was the dream of every person in Gwalior. A grand airport has been developed by the Airport Authority of India, which has history, culture, and modernity--the confluence of all four things," Scindia said.

"We aim to make this the fastest airport to be built in the history of India. The foundation stone of this airport was laid by the Home Minister on October 16, 2022, and we will try to have it completely ready by January 31 or the first week of February," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)