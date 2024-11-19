Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Indian Army successfully concluded the Multilateral Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' held on 18th and 19th November in Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat. Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, attended this significant event, which showcased India's disaster response readiness.

"The exercise brought together all agencies involved with disaster relief efforts, signifying the necessity of a whole-government approach. Notably, there were 15 international participants from nine friendly foreign countries. In his closing remarks, COAS brought out that Exercise Sanyukt Vimochan 2024 had successfully showcased the practical execution of rescue and relief plans through an integrated, multi-agency, multilateral disaster response while showcasing indigenous HADR equipment promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat," ADG PI-Indian Army posted on X.

"The representative from the Ministry of External Affairs explained the challenges and lessons learnt in coordinating HADR actions beyond borders. The best practices shared by representatives from Malaysia and the Maldives contributed significantly to the experiential learning of all participants. COAS thanked the Gujarat State Government and industrial partners, including FICCI and the Abhyuday Group, for their support and active involvement in the exercise. He also commended all participants for their dedication, especially the Southern Army Command, for organising and executing the exercise with professionalism and excellence," ADG PI-Indian Army elaborated on X.

Meanwhile, in a significant display of military prowess, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force jointly conducted the exercise 'Poorvi Prahar' over nine days, demonstrating their unmatched warfighting skills in near-real combat scenarios.

This comprehensive exercise validated the effectiveness of joint structures in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, rapid mobilisation, deployment/redeployment, and operational logistics.

The exercise highlighted the exceptional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces as the units exhibited precision strike capabilities utilising high-tech equipment to guarantee mission success.

The exercise showcased the strength of integration amongst the services and the evolved civil-military fusion essential for ensuring victory in operations.

Lt Gen RC Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command, and Air Marshal IS Walia, AVSM, VM, Senior Staff Administrative Officer from Eastern Air Command actively participated in the exercise, witnessing offensive manoeuvres in mountainous terrain supported by cutting-edge weaponry and equipment.

Appreciating the clockwork precision exhibited by the participating troops, the Army Commander emphasised the importance of joint structures and mechanisms to enhance synergy among the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

Integrated joint operations were conducted across multiple domains for the first time on such a large scale in the Eastern Theatre.

The exercise was a full-fledged display of the might of the Indian Armed Forces, featuring advanced weapons systems such as the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy's Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions.

Additionally, the latest helicopters, like the Chinook and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, were employed to enhance operational effectiveness. (ANI)

