Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas on Sunday reiterated the state government's commitment to implementing cleanliness programs across every village, hamlet and city in Rajasthan.

On the state-level cleanliness awareness program, the top administrative official told ANI, "The Chief Minister administered a cleanliness pledge to the entire state of Rajasthan. In this pledge, we have committed to implementing cleanliness programs in every village, hamlet, and city. Problem-solving camps will commence on the 16th, and a meeting will be held with all municipal corporations, municipalities, and other local bodies to ensure the full and effective implementation of the cleanliness pledge made today."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the state-level cleanliness awareness drive and Shramdaan program in Jaipur.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the event was not only about cleanliness but also about instilling a sense of respect, dignity and responsibility towards society among citizens.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said, "Tomorrow is 15th December. On this very day tomorrow, our government took the oath, and today marks the completion of 2 years of our tenure. Over the past 2 years, our government has consistently worked across all sectors. Today, we are further strengthening that great resolve of ours for cleanliness."

Earlier on Saturday, CM Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa attended the Amar Jawan Jyoti, a state-level ceremony in Jaipur. They emphasised the message of safe driving by unveiling the road safety campaign poster. Additionally, they administered the road safety pledge to the public.

The pledge was a commitment to drive carefully and follow the rules and measures to ensure everyone's safety on the road. People repeated after the CM, in a show of support for efforts to improve street safety. (ANI)

