Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): A cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, with temperatures dipping across the region, intensifying the winter chill in Srinagar and surrounding areas.

Tourist movement, however, remained steady, with visitors expressing appreciation for the weather and the overall experience despite the absence of snowfall so far.

Speaking to ANI, one of the tourists said that the weather is charming and they have come to experience snowfall.

"The weather is very nice over here. We came here for the snowfall, but it hasn't happened yet. It's very cold here. People should come here, it is a very good place," he told ANI.

Meteorological officials have indicated that temperatures have dipped below seasonal averages at several places in the Valley, with cold conditions expected to persist in the coming days.

On Saturday, the cold wave continued to grip the Kashmir Valley, with temperatures remaining below zero across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.9°C, the lowest in Jammu and Kashmir.

As temperatures take a nosedive in the region, foggy mornings are becoming the norm, as seen in visuals from near Dal Lake. Locals can also be seen burning firewood and jogging in the morning, while tourists continue to flock to enjoy the serene environment and the cold.

Other areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures include Pahalgam (-2.8°C), Qazigund (-1.6°C), and Kupwara (-2.4°C). While some places, such as Gulmarg (1.6°C) and Kukernag (0.1°C), remain just above freezing, daytime temperatures in these regions range from 8°C to 14 °C.

Almost everyone has to bundle up before going outside, but it hasn't deterred the locals from their daily lives. When asked about the cold wave, one resident told ANI, "It's definitely freezing here, but it's the good kind and enjoyable at the same time. No matter what the temperature is, the regular person is not likely to be affected by this cold."

He advised the other people on how to handle the extreme cold, saying, "Go out of your homes, there is no need to be scared of the cold. Leave behind the cosy rooms and heaters and simply take up morning runs to keep your body fit and healthy. I follow the same routine all over the year, even if there's snowfall or rain."

When asked about visitors from other states, he said that tourism is the core of Kashmir and that it's very good that they are coming now to enjoy the cold. He added that they'll even "forget summer" after visiting Kashmir and that wherever they go, people will be welcoming of their stay. (ANI)

