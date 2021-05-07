New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian Navy on Friday said that it has deployed a medical team of 170 doctors and other medical professionals to run the Dhanvantari COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence said that as on May 7, the C-17 aircraft of the India Air Force (IAF) has conducted 400 sorties from within the country, including 351 to airlift 252 oxygen tankers of a total capacity of 4,904 Metric Tonnes (MT).

The cities covered by the aircraft were Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijaywada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan.

"The IAF aircraft also conducted 59 international sorties to airlift 72 cryogenic oxygen storage containers of 1,233 MT total capacities along with 1,252 empty oxygen cylinders. The containers and cylinders were procured from Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, UK, Germany, Belgium and Australia. In addition, the C-17 and IL-76 aircraft have been tasked to airlift cryogenic oxygen containers, oxygen generators and ventilators from Israel and Singapore," the Ministry of Defence said.

"The Indian Navy deployed its ships INS Talwar, INS Kolkata, INS Airavat, INS Kochi, INS Tabar, INS Trikand, INS Jalashwa and INS Shardulto ferry oxygen containers, cylinders, concentrators and related equipment from friendly foreign countries," the ministry added. (ANI)

