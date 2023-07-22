Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Vice Admiral Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC) Biswajit Dasgupta highlighted the the transformational changes that he has seen in the Indian Navy over the last four decades of his naval career on Friday.

The Vice Admiral said that these include the Indian Navy's expanding operational footprint, international reputation as a world-class navy, growing self-reliance, increased professionalism and quality of life of naval personnel.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: India's Defence Production Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore For First Time Ever During Financial Year 2022-23, Says MoS Defence.

The Vice Admiral also expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the Andhra Pradesh State and Visakhapatnam District Administration in successfully organizing various events in 2022 including the Navy Day Op Demo, International Exercise MILAN 2022 and the President Fleet Review, as well as facilitating several Naval projects of importance.

Notably, the Admiral highlighted the deep-rooted connection between the Indian Navy and the city of Visakhapatnam and their growth in tandem over the decades that has only reinforced their unique symbiotic bond.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

As part of the future roadmap, the Admiral announced that MILAN 24, scheduled for February 2024, would be a landmark event, in its magnitude and stature, for the Navy as well as the City of Visakhapatnam.

The prestigious international event is expected to witness even greater participation from friendly foreign navies than previous editions, fostering maritime cooperation and goodwill among navies of the world, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)