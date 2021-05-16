Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to an official statement, the teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam repaired the two plants. Based on a request from the state administration, Eastern Naval Command airlifted teams of specialists from Naval Dockyard by naval Aircraft from Visakhapatnam.

The teams successfully repaired the oxygen plants this morning by overhauling compressors and replacing certain adapters and accessories, manufactured within Naval Dockyard.

The Krishna Teja oxygen plant at Nellore is a big cryogenic plant capable of charging 400 jumbo-type cylinders a day and has been non-functional for the past 6 years. The naval team undertook the repairs of the plant and managed to achieve the cryogenic temperature of minus 186 degree celsius and also achieve the requisite output oxygen pressure to charge bottles. The analysis of the output is 98 per cent oxygen, zero per cent carbon monoxide, and 0.01 per cent carbon dioxide meeting the requirements of medical-grade oxygen.

Meanwhile, the oxygen plant at Srikalahastinear Tirupati is a big plant, based on VPSA technology and is capable of generating 16000 litres per minute at 5 bar (direct feed to lines rather than charging). The naval team undertook repairs of the plant and achieved the requisite output proved for medical-grade oxygen above 93 per cent, zero per cent carbon monoxide, and 0.02 per cent carbon dioxide by carrying out necessary adjustment of column and moisture absorption of the plant. (ANI)

