Panji (Goa) [India], July 26, ANI: Indian Navy will neutralise drones around an area of three kilometers from the perimeter of the naval installations in Goa as it has been designated as 'No Fly Zone'.

"An area of three kilometers from the perimeter of Naval Installations in Goa is designated as 'No Fly Zone'. All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason," read an official press release.

Indian Navy further informed that any operators, if found violating the released guidelines, will be answerable under the relevant provisions of law. The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or dismantle any aerial drones or unnamed vehicles found flying in the prohibited area, without prior approval.

"The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law," it added.

"Utilization of drones is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as amended from time to time. Approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website (www.dgca.nic.in), and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Goa Naval Area or the concerned Naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation," it informed further. (ANI)

