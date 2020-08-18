Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Railways' Mumbai Division has recently procured two Ninja UAVs -- Drone surveillance technology -- for better security and surveillance in railway areas like station premises, railway track sections, yards, workshops.

A team of four staff from the modernization cell of Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been trained and obtained a license for flying these drones, said Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai in a statement.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Notifies Centre’s Decision to Rename HRD Ministry as Ministry of Education.

"The drone has an operational range of 2 km and flies up to 25 minutes. Its take-off weight is up to 2 kg and can capture HD images at 1280x720 pixels during daylight. It also has real-time tracking, video streaming, and automatic failsafe mode," the department said.

The drones will be helpful in the inspection of railway assets and ensuring the safety of yards, workshops, car sheds, surveillance on criminal and anti-social activities in railway premises, analysis of vulnerable sections for safe operations of trains, surveillance on disaster site and coordinating with other agencies, mapping of railway asset to assess the encroachments on railway property and crowd monitoring during critical situations, during festive seasons.

Also Read | Indian Man Stands His Ground During Pakistan-Backed Pro-Khalistan Rally in Frankfurt, Raises Tricolour Amid Anti-India Sloganeering (Watch Video).

Drones are designed across the division based on railway assets, the sensitivity of the area, the activity of criminals.

These drones could also be significant in catching criminals. According to the department, two such criminals were apprehended on a real-time basis -- one in the Wadibunder Yard area and another in Kalamboli yard while they were trying to commit theft inside the railway coach/wagon stationed in the yard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)