New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Indian Railways has undertaken extensive measures to ensure smooth, safe, and convenient travel for passengers by operating a large number of special train trips during major religious events and peak travel seasons.

These initiatives reflect the Railways' continued commitment to meeting increased passenger demand and providing seamless connectivity across the country.

In 2025, special train operations were significantly scaled up, highlighting enhanced planning and a stronger focus on passenger comfort.

During 2025, Indian Railways undertook one of its largest special train operations for Maha Kumbh, operating 17,340 special train trips between 13 January and 28 February 2025 to facilitate the movement of a very large number of pilgrims.

For Holi 2025, held from March 1 to March 22 2025, 1,144 special train trips were operated, nearly double the number run during Holi 2024, ensuring better availability and smoother festive travel.

The summer travel season of 2025, spanning 1 April to 30 June, saw the operation of 12,417 Summer Special train trips, maintaining a high level of service during peak vacation months.

Special arrangements for Chhath Puja 2025 were further strengthened, with 12,383 special train trips operated between 1 October and 30 November 2025, marking a substantial increase over the previous year.

These enhanced arrangements in 2025 were built upon the strong operational base created in 2024. During Aastha Special services conducted from 30 January to 11 March 2024, 326 special circular train trips were operated to facilitate pilgrim movement.

For Holi 2024, from 12 March to 2 April 2024, Indian Railways ran 604 special train trips to manage the festive rush.

The Summer season of 2024 witnessed 12,919 Summer Special train trips, while Chhath Puja 2024 arrangements included 7,990 special train trips between 1 October and 31 December 2024.

The marked expansion of special train operations in 2025 underscores Indian Railways' sustained commitment to passenger comfort, efficient crowd management, and reliable travel during periods of high demand. (ANI)

