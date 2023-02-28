Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Scientists at Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), an autonomous unit of the Department of Space, have built a comprehensive three-dimensional thermophysical model for the Moon to derive its surface and sub-surface temperatures.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Shares Video Message to Wish Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Ahead of His 70th Birthday – WATCH.

A unique feature of this model is its ability to account for lateral heat transport in three dimensions by utilising the actual topography of any location on the Moon to compute its realistic surface and sub-surface temperatures at any scale (from a few centimetres to several kilometres), according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Also Read | Karnataka Government Employees Strike: JDS Blames BJP, CM Basavaraj Bommai Says Confident of Resolving Issue.

"Such a model is not available till date," the national space agency headquartered here said.

"The model considers all plausible conditions and parameters to derive the temperatures and thermophysical parameters of the lunar surface and subsurface to represent the most realistic scenario," ISRO said in an update on Tuesday.

The model results compare well with laboratory experiments and validated using Apollo in situ measurements, it was stated.

The capability of the model, ISRO said, is demonstrated by deriving the thermophysical behaviour of a small area of Apollo 17 landing site at both regional and local scales.

This work has several applications both for lunar science and exploration aspects, the update said.

To list a few, it can be used to constrain the nature of the outermost porous/ dust layer.

Knowledge of the nature of this surficial layer on a global scale combined with model calculations of the subsurface heat propagation can help in estimating the subsurface boundary showing the influence of solar insolation, it was explained.

This is an important input for planning the depth of deployment of heat flow probes of future geophysical experiments on the Moon. This information can also effectively be used apriori in determining the lunar heat flow values based on remote observations and theoretical modeling, the statement said.

"The unique ability of the model to import any complex topography facilitates the derivation of thermophysical behaviour for any site of interest on the Moon to understand its local thermos-physics that has significant implications on polar water-ice prospecting studies and in situ resource utilisation", it said.

Further, in combination with laboratory measurements, the model will help to interpret data returned from future in-situ experiments, such as "ChaSTE" (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) on Chandrayaan-3 Lander.

This model will also help understanding the local thermal environment of any location on the Moon which is an essential aspect for future human exploration and lunar habitat.

"Importantly, this work gains significance in view of the recent renewed interest in lunar exploration and planned attempts to send humans back to the Moon," ISRO said.

Surface and subsurface temperatures of the Moon are dictated by a complex interplay of several dependent parameters and therefore exhibit a significant variation both at local and regional scales.

Knowledge of these temperature variations and thermophysical characteristics of the Moon is an important aspect for its scientific understanding (geophysical characterisation and thermal evolution). Such an information is also essential for planning future in-situ experiments, resource utilisation and even human exploration of the Moon, the space agency said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)