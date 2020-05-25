India News | Indian Start-up Makes World's First Contactless Visitor Management Software

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Aa Mumbai based start-up has come up with world's first contactless Visitor Management Software with temperature scanner and mask detection.

VAMS SafeGuard as is it called scans body temperature, read faces with a mask on while monitoring social distancing on the premise. The software uses 'AI' to allow entry of visitors, only who are only complying to all COVID protection measures.

While speaking to ANI, Nikhil Kothary, CEO, VAMS Global told, "VAMS SafeGuard has the ability to scan body temperature and record it, read faces with mask compliance. Moreover, the embedded face and palm recognition sensors provide 100 per cent hands-free user authentication for various application including time and attendance, access control, visitor management, event management, contractor modules."

"The software monitors no touch no queue visitor entry, temperature and masks scanning for employees, visitors, contractors, pre appointments, Aarogya Setu Declaration, customised questionnaire for visitors for traceability, emergency notification and real-time visibility of people inside the premise, to maintain social distancing," said Kothary.

VAMS Safeguard reads, scans and records one person at a time from a distance of 18" in less than 3-5 seconds.

The software is ideal for use in pharmaceuticals, hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, educational institutions, commercial and residential buildings claims the startup.

In an effort to bring back normalcy life under lockdown 4.0 is experiencing much relaxations with resuming of work-related activities, increased functioning of private and public transports while strictly clinging with the guidelines issued by the centre. (ANI)

