New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): India is sending a tri-services contingent of around 200 personnel to Southern Russia in September for participating in a multi-lateral exercise Kavkaz-2020, Indian Army sources said.

Along with several other countries, troops of China and Pakistan are also likely to participate in the event, sources said.

The Indian contingent would include 160 personnel from the army along with 40 troops of the Indian Air Force and two Navy officers for the observers there.

The exercise is being held in the Astrakhan province of Southern Russia where member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Central Asian countries would be participating.

India had earlier also participated in this exercise with both China and Pakistan as part of it. (ANI)

