New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The Indian and US militaries carried out a three-day joint humanitarian assistance exercise in Visakhapatnam in line with the growing strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The exercise concluded on Thursday.

"This week's Tiger Triumph exercise was the second collaboration between the Indian and US militaries to coordinate disaster relief in the region," a readout by the American side said.

The first exercise, also based out of Visakhapatnam, took place over the course of nine days in November 2019 and featured more than 500 US Marines and sailors and approximately 1,200 Indian sailors, soldiers, and airmen.

"This year's exercise involves fifty combined participants, and is focused on staff planning, with an emphasis on processes for streamlining diplomatic, operational, and logistical coordination," the readout said.

"India is an indispensable partner and leader in advancing stability and security throughout South Asia and the greater Indian Ocean Region. I am encouraged by the team's work on increasing interoperability and exercising bilateral agreements to develop and validate a multinational command and control model for humanitarian assistance in this region," said Major General McPhillips, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy at US Indo-Pacific Command.

Tiger Triumph marked the third time in 2022 that the Indian and US militaries have worked together in Visakhapatnam.

In February, the US joined India and more than thirty other nations for India's bi-annual Exercise Milan.

In August, the USS Frank Cable visited Visakhapatnam, during which US sailors joined Indian counterparts for briefings.

"Tiger Triumph is a perfect illustration of how the United States and India are working together to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific," said Jennifer Larson, US Consul General in Hyderabad.

"With climate change threatening to increase the frequency of extreme weather events around the world, the United States recognizes India's unique role as a regional leader with the capacity to assist other countries in need. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration and deepening our ability to work side-by-side in the region," the official said.

